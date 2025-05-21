Canisius University to lay off all public safety department employees

BUFFALO — Canisius University is eliminating its public safety department, which included five sworn peace officers and three dispatchers, and will be replacing it with a private security firm, university officials confirmed to 7 News Wednesday.

Employees of the public safety department received letters Wednesday telling them that they would be terminated as of June 15.

The letter, obtained by 7 News, said that NMS Security Services will now handle public safety services.

Canisius University said in a statement that the university is “transitioning to a new campus security model” by using NMS. The company’s website says it is based in Alaska.

The university has faced financial woes for years, like many other small private colleges across the country. Last fall, faculty at Canisius held a picket to protest the administration’s planned $15 million cuts over the following two years.

Employees would not go on camera and wanted to stay anonymous, but they raised concerns about safety on and around campus under the new plan. They also raised questions about the department’s leadership.

The university said that NMS is inviting the current public safety employees to apply for jobs with them.