Canisius University faculty and students hit picket line protesting budget cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Faculty and students from Canisius University hit the picket line on Friday to protest the school's announced plan to cut $15 million from the 2025 operating budget.

Faculty members at the protest told 7 News that they have faced declines in benefits and have not received a cost of living raise in a decade. They fear the impact of further cuts at the school, which is home to about 2,500 students.

"We would love for Canisius to open the books so that we can all work together and try and find some solutions to the budget difficulties at the university," said Tayna Loughead, Professor of Philosophy and President of the American Association of University Professors at Canisius. "This is an issue of prioritizing what matters at the university, and we ought to be prioritizing education."

"What good is cutting a budget by some arbitrary amount if you destroy the soul of an institution?" said Mick Cochrand, Professor of English at Canisius.

In response, Canisius University released a statement to 7 News that said in part "This organization does not have a formal standing or official role in Canisius University's governance structure and does not represent Canisius faculty," adding, "Canisius University remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining open and constructive dialogue with our faculty through established governance mechanisms as we work together in shared dedication to our mission."

Many private colleges are facing an uphill financial battle, and Canisius is no exception, it's estimated shortfall is roughly $7 million.

University President Steve Stoute spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley earlier this month on how the school plans to take a holistic approach to tackling the deficit head-on.

"We have not waited until things are dire," said Stoute. "We are being proactive. We see the trends. We understand the data, and we are making the difficult decisions that need to be made in order to secure this institution's future for the next 154 years."