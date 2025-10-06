Cancel Cuts: Democrats & health providers urge GOP to stop proposed healthcare cuts

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy and local health care leaders warn that proposed cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act could devastate communities that rely on these programs.

Health care for thousands of Western New Yorkers hangs in the balance as the federal government shutdown continues, with local leaders warning of devastating impacts from proposed cuts to critical health programs.

WKBW Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy appeared outside the Mattina Neighborhood Health Center.

Democratic Congressman Tim Kennedy appeared outside the Mattina Neighborhood Health Center on Buffalo's west side with government leaders and health care providers, saying cuts of more than a trillion dollars to Medicaid, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act will harm thousands who rely on these programs.

"Congress needs to stop families from being pushed over the health care premium cliff," Kennedy said.

WKBW Outside the Mattina Neighborhood Health Center.

The congressman warned that preventative care at community facilities will be forced to close, pushing patients back to emergency rooms for care.

"Preventative care at community facilities like neighborhood housing services that we stand in front of today are going to be forced off of their health insurance, back into the emergency rooms to get their care, and what happens? Everyone pays for it," Kennedy said. “We're going to see emergency rooms in this country that are going to be now bursting at the seams again.”

Ellicott District Common Council Member Leah Halton-Pope, speaking at the event, emphasized the fundamental nature of health care access.

WKBW Ellicott District Common Council Member Leah Halton-Pope,

"Health care is not a privilege, it's a human right," Halton-Pope remarked.

The Mattina Neighborhood Health Center is bracing for the impact.

Iris Rosa of Buffalo depends on the center for health care for her family and said the uncertainty is overwhelming.

WKBW Iris Rosa of Buffalo.

"I'm just trying to figure out what to do to make sure my kids are being taken care of," Rosa explained. "I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm just going to make sure I do what I have to do to make sure my daughter is okay.”

Joanne Haefner, leader of the Mattina Health Center, said they're creating a contingency plan to continue offering services if these cuts are not stopped.

WKBW Joanne Haefner, Mattina Neighborhood Health Center.

"We're here. We're going to keep seeing the patients. We're not going to get paid for many more of those visits, and that makes us all worried how we will survive to care," Haefner described.

Haefner said they are looking at the impact of the services that they may need “to shrink”.

WKBW Outside Mattina center in Buffalo.

“We are hoping that we can use our reserves to keep our doors open, and our board is encouraging us to continue to look for ways for us to be able to stay here for the patients that we serve,” Haefner stated.

Raymond Ganoe, leader of Evergreen Health in Buffalo, expressed similar concerns about the potential impact on his center.

"This is a big deal. These cuts will be devastating to our organization," Ganoe said.

WKBW Inside Mattina clinic area.

Kennedy placed responsibility for the shutdown on Republican leadership.

"All three houses of government are controlled by Republicans. They own this shutdown, and what they're asking congressional Democrats to do is go along with their continual assault on health care in America, and I refuse to do so," Kennedy said.

However, Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, who recently appeared in Western New York, said it was Democrats who created the Affordable Care Act tax credits as temporary measures.

WKBW Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy at a September 30 news conference.

"I think that we have to find an off-ramp on how to get off of these subsidies that were there as emergency COVID era spending. I mean I can't stress that enough. This was created for an emergency," Langworthy commented.

Langworthy issued a statement late Monday afternoon in response to Kenney’s news conference, saying in part, “The only press conference House Democrats should be holding is imploring Senator Schumer to come to his senses and stop holding the American people hostage."

WKBW Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy's message.

According to health care advocates, 200,000 people across New York State to lose their health care under these proposed cuts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

