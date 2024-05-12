'Build back that village mentality': Second annual Buffalo Black Caucus event held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach the two-year mark of 5/14, events are popping up to better the Buffalo community. One of those events is the Buffalo Black Caucus.

"It's beautiful that we can come together," said Zeneta Everhart, Common Council member and mother of a 5/14 survivor. "A whole community was traumatized, but what do we do with that?"

It's the second year of the event put on by the 5/14 remembrance alliance, and Everhart says this is the answer to that question of, 'What do we do next?'

Guests were able to watch and participate in panel discussions, keynote speeches and roundtable sessions covering topics like home ownership, civics and economic development.

"To me it's about building our community back, we have to build back the village mentality," said Everhart.