BuffSci principal, students frustrated with state assessment tech glitch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple Buffalo-area schools were forced to pause ELA assessments for grades 3 through 8 Wednesday after a widespread technical glitch hit the state's computer-based testing platform.

Buffalo Academy of Science Charter Middle School, known as BuffSci, was forced to shut down ELA assessments for grades 5 through 8 because of the technical failure.

WKBW ELA testing at BuffSci Middle.

Principal Kelly Wilczak reached out to me and said the disruption was inconsistent across schools.

"It was very sporadic. Some schools could get on, some schools couldn't. Some schools decided, 'Okay, I'll stay on, and I'll keep logging a kid back in,'" Wilczak said.

Wilczak told me the stakes are especially high for charter schools when testing is disrupted.

"As a charter school, we're set to a certain standard where we have to perform, and if we don't perform, then we could easily be closed," she said.

WKBW Principal Kelly Wilczak at BuffSci Middle School.

She also noted that the glitch undermines the work teachers and students put in all year to prepare for the state exams.

"We're excited to take the test. And then, sorry kids, you're not going to be able to take the test. And it's like, all of that goes out the window," Wilczak explained.

WKBW 8th grader Mowaz Hossain & 7th grader Zelda Austin.



Students shared similar frustrations, like 8th grader Mowaz Hossain.

"We all prepare for it, and then we come to school, and we hear that our test is canceled," Hossain said.

7th grader Zelda Austin said the wait for answers added to the confusion.

"It was just confusing for a second, because then we sat there for like another 30 minutes, since we had already been sitting there for like an hour," Austin shared. "We waited another 30 minutes to finally get confirmation that we could go back to classes."

Both Austin and Hossain said this is the third year the system has crashed.

WKBW BuffSci Middle students taking tests Thursday.

Hossain said the repeated failures are hard to process.

"I just couldn't comprehend it. I was like, all this also happened last year as well, and the year before," Hossain said.

WATCH: BuffSci principal, students frustrated with state assessment tech glitch

BuffSci principal, students frustrated with state assessment tech glitch

The state Education Department uses the platform, Questar, for exams. The company told the school that the system has been fixed. Students logged back in on Thursday to take the assessments.

WKBW BuffSci Middle students taking ELA's.

In 2024, the state rolled out computer-based testing. Districts have until May 15 to complete both elementary and middle school state assessments.

"No, I don't want to go back to paper tests. This is very convenient for us," Wilczak said. "But come on, let's, let's fix the issue with the technology."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

