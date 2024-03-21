Buffalo’s pierogi making K Sisters getting ready to retire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo is known for rich ethnic traditions and with Easter right around the corner, you might have a Polish favorite you desire — pierogi. And if you're looking for homemade pierogi the K Sister’s Kaisertown has plenty of options. But you don't want to wait too long.

The sisters tell our senior reporter Eileen Buckley, that they are preparing to retire from the pierogi business.

WKBW Karen, and Karoll Markiewicz, K Sisters.

Did you ever say this is "just like grandma used to make". Well, meet the K Sisters, who make homemade pierogi with their grandmother's special recipe.

The two sisters stood side-by-side as I asked them about their famous pierogi.

“All I remember was as soon as they came out of the pot, I ate a lot of them because they were just delicious,” recalled Karoll. “Still the best way to eat homemade pierogi is right out of the boiling pot -- just melts in your mouth,” declared Karen.

15 years ago, Kareen, Karoll, and their late sister, Kathy decided to start making pierogi as a side business.

WKBW All three K Sisters.

"I decided I wanted to do something different. Something that was fun, that we enjoy to do,” remarked Karen. “And pretty taxing,” joked Karoll. “We're tax accountants,” shouted Karen.

Yes, you heard right. They're tax accountants with their offices in the back of their store on Clinton Street in Buffalo.

Inside that store, they've replicated the look of their grandmother's kitchen. Customers, like Renee Philips, traveled from Williamsville to buy the pierogi.

WKBW Renee Philips, traveled from Williamsville.

“It’s like grandma. It’s like what my Babcia's use to make,” Philips commented. “And that's what she said. They’re the grandmother's recipe,” Buckley explained. “Ahh, well there you go,” replied Philips.

In the kitchen of their shop, the K Sisters crew is hard at work making a variety pierogi. There are about 25 fillings.

WKWW Inside K Sisters store.

From rolling to crimping to pinching — that's how all the great pierogi are made at the shop.

But the K Sisters tell me they will retire in the next few months.

"What will be the hardest part for you ladies to walk away from this?” Eileen asked. “I have no idea. I don't know. I'm used to, you know, the both of us, with the two businesses, and now we're just going to be,” Karen shrugged as she responded.

WKBW Homemade pierogi.

“We’ve been doing to businesses for so many years and it's at a point where it's time to sit back and start enjoying what's out there,” Karoll replied.

I broke the retirement plans to their customer.

"Now these two ladies are getting ready to retire. How are you feeling about that?” Buckley questioned. “Oh no! They can't, they can't, and who's passing down the recipe?” responded Philips.

WKBW Customers at K Sisters.

Both the K Sisters say they don't have any family who wants to take over the business.

“We’re hoping maybe this gets the word out to somebody who's interested in talking to us about continuing, please call the K-Sisters,” declared Karen.



