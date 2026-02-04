Buffalo's Osteria 166 restaurant moving to a new location with a new concept

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular Buffalo restaurant is entering a new chapter with a move to a bustling downtown location.

Osteria 166 is relocating from the corner of Franklin and Mohawk streets to Ellicott Street near the Medical Campus. The restaurant will shift to a new concept inside Ulrich's 1868 Tavern.

After a 13-year run on Franklin Street across from the convention center, it's now a time of transition for Osteria 166.

"We felt like it would be a good idea to move a little closer to where the critical mass of people are," owner Nick Pitillo said.

Pitillo revealed Wednesday that his restaurant and team are turning the page, shifting to a brand-new concept and a new home at 674 Ellicott Street inside Ulrich's 1868 Tavern, just steps away from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

"I mean, it's buzzing. There's people there all the time. Certainly, pockets of the city have lost some people, not that one, so we're excited to be over there," Pitillo said.

Pitillo plans to operate his new concept out of the back room of Ulrich's, widely considered Buffalo's oldest bar, in what he describes as a collaboration with Ulrich's owner, Sal Buscaglia.

"The current plan is that it'll be more of an almost fast casual lunch situation, but we will have all of our favorites. We'll be looking to do deliveries to the medical campuses all over downtown Buffalo, still continuing our catering operations," Pitillo said. "So if we are doing, you know, if you are having a meeting, a lunch meeting or whatever it may be, the drop-off catering will still be in existence and we'll be able to do more individual stuff as well when we're there."

Pitillo said his new establishment at Ulrich's, which is still without a name, will open in late spring. He plans to wind down operations at Osteria with a number of events and celebrations throughout the month of March.

"Honestly, 13 years in the restaurant business anywhere, we're very proud of what we've done here. At the end of the day, it has evolved," Pitillo said.

Pitillo said this move will not impact his other hospitality businesses, and that he plans to offer employment to his current staff at Osteria. As for the popular Meatball Street Brawl, he expects to bring the event with him to his new location on Ellicott Street.