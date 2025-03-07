Buffalo's East Side community continues its fight against the Kensington Expressway Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Side Parkways Coalition and community leaders gathered Thursday to continue the push for a better plan for the controversial Kensington Expressway project.

The project is currently on hold until the state completes an environmental impact study.

The $1 billion project was introduced in May 2022, and it aims to cover part of the expressway and transform it into a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney Streets.

However, community members argue that the plan would harm the area rather than improve it.

Tendaji Ya’Ukuu, founder of the East Side Stewards, spoke out against the project, saying the expressway has had long-lasting negative impact on the community.

"For over 60 years, this expressway has devastated our community, polluting our air and poisoning our waterways," Ya’Ukuu said.

Many residents are frustrated as they believe state leaders are prioritizing commuters over the community.

Stephanie Lee, a long-time East Side resident, is also very concerned.

"I am sick and tired of watching our loved ones, our friends, and our neighbors suffer because we just want to entertain a few casual commuters," Lee said.

Pastor Steve Lane, a coalition member, also raised concerns about the project’s potential to further isolate the East Side.

"What we want to see is Buffalo reconnected," Lane said. "The Olmsted Park system, which was the biggest feature of Buffalo’s green spaces, was removed to build a six-lane highway. This project is not the answer."

While a state representative did not attend the meeting, the Hochul administration has previously stated that the project is part of an effort to right the wrongs made decades ago and to reconnect neighborhoods while restoring much-needed green space.

The East Side Parkways Coalition remains vocal in its opposition.

Pastor Lane shared that the group would hold another meeting on March 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

The meeting will allow the community to voice their concerns and discuss alternatives to the current plan.