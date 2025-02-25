From Vatican City to the Queen City: Buffalo's Catholic community prays for Pope Francis' recovery

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — From Vatican City to the Queen City, prayers are being said for the recovery of Pope Francis, who is currently in critical but stable condition after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.

The pope has been hospitalized and undergoing treatment. The Vatican says the Holy Father was able to resume some work activities from his hospital room Tuesday.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Pope Francis makes the cross sign ant the beginning of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

In Downtown Buffalo, the Catholic community gathered to offer their prayers for the pope during a mass at St. Joseph Cathedral.

The leader of the Diocese of Buffalo, Bishop Michael Fisher, led the service, encouraging the faithful to come together in intercession for the Holy Father.

Mass for Pope Francis is underway at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo. @BuffaloDiocese Bishop Michael Fisher presiding to pray for Pope’s declining health. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/KODasozZnu — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) February 25, 2025

"My brothers and sisters, today we gather in a very special way as we join our prayers in this Mass for our Holy Father," said Bishop Fisher.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher, asking to pray for Pope.

“As all of our good Catholics, we always come to the Mass when we are looking for healing, when we are looking for again, that strength of God. The Mass is the perfect, it is a perfect prayer of healing," Bishop Fisher said.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher presiding over a Mass for the Pope.

Buffalo’s faithful, like John Ben from Lockport, came together in support of Pope Francis during this difficult time.

WKBW John Ben from Lockport attended the Mass.

"Pope Francis has been a much different pontiff — one that I respect," said Ben. "He's a little more liberal than the previous popes."

Lucy Buell, a Buffalo resident, echoed similar sentiments.

"I call him Pope Frankie," she said warmly. "He just brought so many people in. He's such an inviting Catholic leader who welcomes others with grace."

WKBW Lucy Buell of Buffalo attended the Mass.

Attendance at the Mass was modest, but Bishop Fisher assured that similar prayers were being said at Catholic churches throughout the diocese, regardless of the number of attendees.

WKBW Mass for Pope at St. Joseph Cathedral.

"Whether we have 100 people here or two gathered, the Lord is present, and there is the prayer," Fisher reflected. "It’s important that we come together as a faithful community. This is our mother church, Saint Joseph Cathedral. So, it’s important that we offer our prayers for our Holy Father."

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher talks with reporters after Mass.

As Pope Francis continues his battle with pneumonia, the prayers of his global flock remain a constant source of support, hoping for his swift and full recovery.