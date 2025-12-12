Buffalo's African American Cultural Center celebrates major renovation milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The African American Cultural Center on Masten Avenue unveiled its first major renovation in decades during a joyful celebration filled with dancing and community pride.

The $1 million project represents a critical milestone in restoring the cornerstone institution that has served Buffalo's East Side since the 1950s into a safe and functional community space.

"This has been a long time coming," said Dr. Leah Angel Daniel, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Center. "This organization here has been promised so many times that this building was going to be repaired, that it was going to be renovated, and it never happened. So for it to actually happen...this is a major win for the community."

The comprehensive upgrades include essential electrical and plumbing improvements, a newly renovated lobby, office areas and restrooms, along with a restored dance chamber and community room with a rebuilt floor.

"We did HVAC, we did the plumbing, we did a major renovation," Daniel said. "So we gutted everything out, and as you can see, it's very detailed in here with the floors, a new dance floor, you know, walls, painting."

Each aspect of the project was intentionally designed with an eye toward carrying the center's legacy into the future.

"We want this space to be very usable for all types of folks to engage in all types of creative thinking, and we want to spark passion and excitement about the arts and culture," said Thembi Duncan, board chair of the African American Cultural Center.

Leah Halton-Pope, Majority Leader of the Buffalo Common Council, reflected on the personal significance of the renovation.

"This is my history, this is family history, how many of us actually came here as children, or siblings here, and to see this change is significant, and then it's something for the next generation to build on," Halton-Pope said.

The completed project represents only the first of three planned phases of upgrades for the African American Cultural Center. Phase two is expected to start in the spring and will focus on the Paul Robeson Theatre.

"Phase two is part of the build-out for the Paul Robeson Theatre, getting everything repaired with that so that it's an actual theatre," Daniel said.

Phase two of renovations is expected to cost around $2 million as fundraising continues. Programming is already underway inside the newly upgraded space at the center.