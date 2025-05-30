Buffalo Underdogs Rescue sees spike in dog rescues, advocates for new Buffalo Animal Shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Underdogs Rescue is experiencing a spike in rescued animals this year, highlighting the urgent need for expanded facilities at the Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Since its founding in 2017, Buffalo Underdogs has tirelessly worked to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome overlooked dogs in need.

“We pride ourselves in taking the overlooked dogs that really need the extra help," volunteer Rachel Hewitt explained.

In just the first five months of 2025, Buffalo Underdogs Rescue has saved 50 local dogs, with 43 being pulled directly from the Buffalo Animal Shelter. Among those rescued is Annabell, who is currently in Hewitt’s foster care.

Hewitt, who also volunteers at the shelter, noted that the demand for local rescue organizations has escalated.

The shelter faces ongoing challenges, including overcrowding and limited resources, which have led to calls for a new facility.

“If they had the extra space, extra staff, I think they would be able to accommodate things better, but it’s just tough right now,” Hewitt added.

The push for a new animal shelter has recently become a political issue, with mayoral candidates addressing the calls for a new facility, including State Senator Sean Ryan and Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Scanlon stated that the city is close to finalizing an agreement for a new location for the animal shelter, emphasizing that the paperwork is nearly complete.

"You're going to hear about the new location in the very near future," Scanlon told 7 News on Thursday, adding the recently passed city budget includes funding for more personnel at the shelter.

Senator Ryan pledged that if elected, he would prioritize fixing the animal shelter within his first year in office, aiming to secure state and federal funds for upgrades or a new building.

"We will apply to the state and federal government for money to make sure that the city can use that money to upgrade the building, buy a new building, and provide more trained staff and volunteers," Senator Ryan said to supporters on May 17th.

Hewitt believes that a new shelter should remain a top priority.

“I hope they get a new shelter," she said. "They desperately need it, you know, for the dogs of Buffalo, the citizens of Buffalo. It’s a taxpayer benefit. They deserve a better shelter."

As the city continues to grapple with these pressing issues, advocates like Hewitt remain dedicated to the welfare of Buffalo’s animals, pushing for systematic changes to ensure better care and resources.

