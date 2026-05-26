Buffalo twins complete marathon in race chair for Duchenne muscular dystrophy awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo twin brothers Dan and Matt Murray completed the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday, crossing the finish line together in 4 hours, 41 minutes and 56 seconds.

Dan ran the race while pushing his brother Matt in a race chair.

The brothers are running three world marathons to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease Matt was diagnosed with at age 3.

WATCH: Twin brothers begin preparing to take on Buffalo Marathon to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

Twin brothers begin preparing to take on Buffalo Marathon to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

The local running club, Pace Buffalo and supporters near and far helped the brothers obtain the race chair used in the race.

The Chicago Marathon is next on their list scheduled for October.