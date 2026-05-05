Twin brothers from Buffalo take on marathons to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Twin brothers Daniel and Matt Murray of Buffalo are preparing to take on three marathons together to raise awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition Matt has lived with his entire life.

The brothers are set to run the Buffalo Marathon first, followed by the Chicago Marathon in October, and then the New York City Marathon. The journey comes after 12 months of training, including long morning and evening sessions with coaches at Buffalo Run Club and Pace Buffalo.

"We had to start this off in Buffalo with a bunch of family and friends cheering us on, so that'd be awesome to see that to all the support," Matt Murray said.

Daniel, a Buffalo firefighter, will push Matt in a race chair during each marathon. The brothers recently secured the chair through fundraising, and it is expected to arrive just in time for the Buffalo Marathon.

"He's been training a lot and then on myself just doing the marathon 6 hours in a chair, like I'll be feeling all the bumps and everything too. And, we're going to see how that goes. We got about a couple of weeks to prepare," Matt Murray said.

The fundraising effort continues, with a minimum goal of $2,500 for their spot in the Chicago Marathon.

"Minimum fundraising goal for our spot in Chicago is $2,500 so that's our new goal. We really focused this winter on getting Matt his chair and the accommodations he needed so far in terms of gear, the chair, everything he needs to get through the race was our goal. Now we're moving on to the next step," Daniel Murray said.

The brothers have leaned on the coaching staff at Buffalo Run Club throughout their training.

"It's been a lot, but we've been pushing him through it. We have a lot of experienced coaches who've run multiple full's and half's, so we kind of understand like how grueling it can be, but we've given them all of our expertise and to keep pushing him along," Kathleen Granchelli, founder and coach of BFLO Run Club, said.

Daniel said the training has been comprehensive and demanding.

"In terms of training for myself, we've had many strength conditioning classes incorporated in my training block with Kathleen and all the coaches here," Daniel said.

For the Murray brothers, the marathon series carries a deeper personal meaning. The last time they competed together athletically was in 2015, when Matt retired from sled hockey.

"That was kind of the last thing we, like did together. So this will be kind of like the first thing, since then that we've kind of, like athletic-wise that we've done together," Matt Murray said.

A link to the Miles for Matty GoFundMe page and more information is available here.