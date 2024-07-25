Buffalo State University names interim women's wrestling coach after previous coaches were abruptly let go

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University announced Alex Conti has been named interim coach of the women's wrestling team.

According to the university, Conti is an inductee of the Western New York Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. He has served as New York USA Wrestling's women’s director and as a coach of Team USA women's freestyle wrestling squad at the Pan American Games. He has also won the National Wrestling Coaches Association Girls Coach of the Year award. He recently retired after 29 years as a physical education teacher in the Fredonia Central School District.

“We are very fortunate to have Alex joining our staff to help launch women’s wrestling at Buffalo State University. Alex brings a wealth of experience and his passion for the sport and existing relationships in the extended wrestling community will play an instrumental role in ensuring a successful start for the program in its inaugural season." - Jeff Ventura, Buffalo State senior associate director of athletics

“I am very excited to take on this challenge to help coach the inaugural women's wrestling season at Buffalo State University. We have a tremendous group of talented female wrestlers coming to campus in August. I hope the level of enthusiasm they bring to the sport matches the talent I know they have. If that happens, we will have a tremendous season--win, lose, or draw.” - Conti

This announcement comes after the previous coaches, Stephen Hart and Kellen Devlin, were abruptly let go.

The Buffalo State women's wrestling team is scheduled to begin competition this fall.