Buffalo Sewer Authority completes first phase of $100M project to eliminate sewage smell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sewer Authority celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of a major infrastructure improvement project on Monday, marking progress in addressing sewage odors that have plagued West Side neighborhoods and violated environmental regulations.

The East Delavan Sewer Improvement Project's goal is to eliminate the raw sewage smell that commuters along the Niagara River have experienced, while upgrading the city's wastewater system to prevent future violations.

Last month, the Department of Environmental Conservation filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Sewer Authority, citing massive violations of sewage discharge. The lawsuit documented 2.9 million gallons of untreated sewage runoff annually overflowing into the Niagara River and other nearby waterways, creating the unpleasant smell that has affected neighborhoods.

City leaders gathered at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Florida Street Monday afternoon to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the project, which focuses on landscaping improvements in Buffalo's Masten District.

"We're fixing our sewer system. Not only was the community involved in the process, but for years and years and years to come," said Zeneta Everhart, councilmember for the City of Buffalo's Masten District.

The project has three main goals: reduce combined sewer overflow, prevent sewage from backing up into buildings or flooding streets during heavy rain, and improve water quality in Scajaquada Creek, Hoyt Lake and Black Rock Canal.

"New underground facilities will store rainwater and sewage, also known as combined sewage, and send it to our Bird Island wastewater treatment facility," said Rosaleen Nogle, principal sanitary engineer for the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

The completed phase one includes landscaping improvements that "will enhance the local environment," Nogle said.

Streets receiving landscape revitalization and tree plantings include Florida, Pleasant, Beverly, Jefferson and Hager.

Crystal Stephan, a Buffalo cyclist who lives in the area, noticed the difference trees can make in neighborhoods.

"You can definitely notice when you go down the street, you cross over to the West Side, the difference is night and day. There's just trees down there. It makes it gives you shade, even if you're not on a bike, if you're waiting for a bus, not all the buses have bus shelters," Stephan said.

Stephan emphasized the importance of adding more trees to this part of Buffalo.

"One of the reasons I love my street over there is there are a lot of trees. It's one of the things that attracted me to the neighborhood. So I think it raises the property values. Everybody likes tree-lined streets. It's like the quintessential," Stephan said.

Tree planting will begin Oct. 15 and will start with the Florida Street location.