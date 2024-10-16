'A historic investment': Buffalo Sewer Authority announces $1 billion initiative to improve local waterways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a new $1 billion initiative to improve our local waterways.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority joined community stakeholders Wednesday to announce the "Queen City Clean Waters" initiative. The 15-year commitment will focus on upgrading the city's wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

WKBW The Buffalo Sewer Authority has announced a $1 billion initiative to improve our local waterways. The "Queen City Clean Waters" initiative will include infrastructure enhancements at 50 sites across the city and $250 million in upgrades to the Bird Island Water Treatment Facility.

"Our Queen City Clean Water initiative is being implemented to address all of our stormwater concerns that we have across the city of Buffalo that affect our local waterways," said OJ McFoy, CEO and General Manager of the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

The goal is to reduce sewage overflows into the environment during heavy rainfall and snowmelt. This initiative will upgrade sewer infrastructure at 50 sites across Buffalo and will include $250 million in upgrades to the Bird Island Water Treatment Facility.

"It's a historic investment in Buffalo's and Western New York's waterways as well as the people in the communities throughout the city that have experienced more of the adverse health and environmental and economic impact from storm sewer overflows," said Buffalo's Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon.

"It goes beyond just the monetary investment, it's the commitment that we are seeing to this community," said Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has worked to protect and restore Western New York's waterways for 35 years. Jedlicka believes the Queen City Clean Waters initiative will be a big step forward in addressing the city's sewer overflow challenges.

"It's the number one ongoing pollution problem in our region's waterways and our drinking water is sewer overflows and stormwater management," said Jedlicka, "It's not exciting, it's not sexy, it's not highly visible, but it's critically important to the Buffalo waterways."

As part of the initiative the Buffalo Sewer Authority said it will engage the community and encourage residents to voice their concerns and share feedback on proposed projects.

Design consultants, construction contractors, and vendors interested in project opportunities can visit the Buffalo Sewer Authority website.