Buffalo Schools, Erie County and UB team up for 'back-to-school' vaccine clinics

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Parents, as you prepare your kids to go back to school, have you checked to ensure they are up to date on all the required vaccines?

Students must meet a September 17 vaccine deadline that is required by New York State law.

To help families meet the deadline, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has teamed up with Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) and the University at Buffalo School of Nursing to host a series of free back-to-school vaccine clinics for BPS students.

WKBW Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

“Vaccines are one of the safest, most effective lifesaving innovations in our history of histories,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, commissioner, Erie County Department of Health.

The health commissioner was joined by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Public School leaders, and UB's School of Nursing to encourage BPS parents to ensure their children are up to date on their required vaccines.

WKBW Dr. Sharon Brown, Buffalo Public Schools.

“Children who are not fully vaccinated – we understand that they have less protection against serious illness and may risk spreading to others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Dr. Sharon Brown, chief of Student Support Services, Buffalo Public School District.

All children attending public, private, and religious schools, as well as pre-K and daycare, must have the required vaccines unless they have a medical exemption.

WKBW NYS law on vaccinations for school children.

“For example, say a child is immunocompromised, they're being treated for cancer, and they still want to attend school. It's really important so they would not be able to receive any live virus vaccines like the MMR. That’s why it's very important for the community to be a cocoon around them, so that we're all immunized, we're all protected,” Dr. Burstein described.

These leaders say they're especially concerned because vaccinations are becoming more "politicized," with some spreading false claims that vaccines are unsafe, when scientific research shows they save lives.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"If things continue as they are, eventually we're going to get a real measles case because someone was not vaccinated and put at risk someone else,” said Poloncarz.

WKBW

Poloncarz said it is important to follow the science, and he and the health commissioner explained how many diseases that once killed children have been nearly “eradicated” because of vaccines.

“Diseases like polio, tetanus, measles, and diphtheria have become incredibly rare due to these widespread vaccinations,” said Dr. Burstein.

WKBW Dr. Annette Wysocki, dean, UB School of Nursing.



"At a time when disease can be spread from just one person away or one plane ride away. It’s so important for our community,” said Dr. Annette Wysocki, dean, UB School of Nursing

UB School of Nursing will administer the vaccines at four upcoming city school clinics, with the first being held at BPS 45 International School on the city’s west side.

WKBW UB nursing team will give the vaccinations at the clinics.

"A lot of the reasons why we chose this school and this community — because the need is there, but also supporting them with language interpretations -- having the interpreters here – a lot of our paperwork is translated as well,” said Dr. Mai Nguyen, director, Social Emotional & Wellness Supports at Buffalo Public Schools.

WKBW Dr. Mai Nguyen, director, Social Emotional & Wellness Supports at Buffalo Public Schools.

Clinic dates and locations include:



Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BPS 45 International School, 141 Hoyt Street

Friday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BPS 95 Waterfront, 95 Fourth Street

Thursday, September 18, from 2-6 p.m. at BPS 309 East Community High School, 820 Northampton

Friday, September 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at BPS 363/415 Lewis J. Bennett/Middle Early College, 2885 Main Street



Parents can also go to the Buffalo Schools website for full details of the vaccination clinics and information.