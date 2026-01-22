'You haven't been showing up': Buffalo residents demand action on public housing conditions at public hearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo residents packed a public hearing Wednesday night to voice their frustrations about deteriorating conditions at city-owned public housing properties, with some saying they have waited years for basic repairs, like heat and mold remediation.

The Buffalo Common Council held a hearing at the Downtown Central Library after residents raised numerous concerns about maintenance delays, mold contamination and lack of basic upkeep at properties managed by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and other housing management companies.

The hearing comes after Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart invited BMHA leaders to speak at last month's Common Council meeting about the issues and their plans to address them.

"This tonight is about you. It's about hearing the needs that you have, hearing the concerns that you have, but also, it's not just us hearing you, it's also providing you an opportunity to talk to the people that you said you couldn't talk to," said Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope, majority leader and Ellicott District representative.

Residents shared stories of living conditions that have gone unaddressed for weeks, months and in some cases, years.

Norman Salter said he has been without heat for three years.

"They say they only have a couple of workers and eventually they'll be getting around to me. I'm still waiting," Salter said.

Chris Weinert described billing disputes with housing management.

"They told me I owe money I don't owe. So I said, show me where I owe that money, And they told me, bring all your receipts to the office. Well, I've been there over two years. Where do you, I owe you money? Get the [expletive] of my office," Weinert said.

Tracy McLeod criticized officials for dismissing serious maintenance issues.

"They need to see what's going on. How dare you tell me mold is just cosmetic? How dare you tell me running water that runs out, if I don't use a screwdriver to turn off the shut off valve and run out to cold water? How dare you tell me that's cosmetic?" McLeod said.

The hearing highlighted tensions between residents and housing management companies, including BMHA, Belmont Housing, Corvus Property and Cornerstone Group.

Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt of the University District acknowledged the city's limited authority over BMHA.

"Who's going to watch the watchmen? You have to watch the Watchmen. Hold us accountable. But let me tell you this, we don't have authority over BMHA. I'm not, I can't tell Mr. Gillian Brown. I can suggest it, but he ain't got to listen to me. He reports to a board," Wyatt said.

John Washington, an advocate with PUSH Buffalo, criticized Council member Wyatt for not being more effective in addressing the issues.

"They're not showing up because you haven't been showing up because no elected official in this city has been showing up in a way that's been effective, but the reality is these people got to work. These people didn't sign up to be the watchers of everybody else. You did," Washington said.

Resident Ayat Nieves questioned why the city doesn't maintain its own properties.

"What other landlord doesn't have to maintain their properties? And I know you can say 'We're a municipality, we're not a landlord', but you own property. You still have to maintain it," Nieves said.

BMHA Assistant Executive Director Modesto Candelario cited staffing shortages as one reason for the delays and promised to follow up on specific cases.

"We will continue to improve. We'll try our best. I got some notes on some of the issues that I'm very concerned, the gentleman about no heat for three years. I will make sure I'll follow up on that tomorrow," Candelario said.

City staff members recorded the meeting and took notes, which will be shared with other government partners to ensure action is taken on the concerns raised by residents.