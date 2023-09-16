Buffalo Public Schools starts new stadium security protocols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools have begun to implement their new security protocols in response to a fight in the stands of All-High Stadium last week.

Fans hoping to watch the first Friday Night Lights game since the fights saw new safety measures before being let into the stadium, including stepping through a Evolv security system.

Each football player and cheerleader were allowed to add the names of three students to a list, and students were checked to make sure their name was on the list before being let in.

The Western New York Peacemakers, an anti-violence group, was at the game in order to help mediate any potential conflict.

"The Peacemakers being on the scene, we put a neutral balance between the community, parents and students because we already know them and have a rapport with them," Tim Newkirk, Peacemakers coordinator, said.

All adults were allowed into the stadium with identification. However, BPS classifies adults as anyone 21-years-old and above.

This became an issue for multiple students outside of the stadium, who thought the age requirement was 18-years-old.

Altagracia Ortiz, 19-year-old Riverside High School alumna, was forced to walk away from the game after not being let in.

"We just came here to watch the game," Ortiz said. "I guess that's something we're not doing."

Ortiz said she just wanted to support the team.

"We're not going to start a conflict or fight, so why can't you let us in," Ortiz asked. "It is what it is. It's life. You can't change rules."

In a statement previously shared by BPS, the new security requirements include:

