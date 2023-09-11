‘It got very chaotic’: BPS adopts new guidelines for attending football games after four people were arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is introducing a brand-new set of protocols after a fight between fans in the stands of All-High Stadium Friday ended with 4 people arrested during the Bennett-McKinley game.

BPS shared in a statement Sunday what those new requirements are:



Every player and cheerleader will be able to invite three student spectators to each home game, so we have a record of who is attending games.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults are welcome to attend games with identification.

All-High Stadium and Riverside High School will also have an Evolv security system installed.

The gates will close 30 minutes after the start of each game.

Loitering is not permitted during or after games.

We will also explore expanding the live streaming of games so fans can watch them online.

“The Buffalo Public Schools continues to work with the Buffalo Police Department as it investigates the incident at Friday evening's Bennett-McKinley game,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams in Sunday’s statement. “Again, safety and security continue to be my top priority."

WKBW Outside of All-High Stadium in Buffalo

Buffalo Police made 4 arrests because of the fight:



A 15-year-old Buffalo male [resisting arrest and obstruction of justice]

A 14-year-old Buffalo male [resisting arrest and obstruction of justice]

A 15-year-old Buffalo male [obstruction of justice]

46-year-old Delshon Taylor of Kenmore [obstruction of justice and multiple counts of disorderly conduct]

However, this was not the only Friday football game to end in arrests.

Kenmore Police arrested an adult at Crosby Field during another fight involving kids at Friday’s Ken-West-Lockport football game, forcing that game to end with no fans in the stands.

WKBW Empty Stands at Crosby Stadium

The Ken-Ton school district said in a statement:

“District and law enforcement personnel responded to an altercation on Saturday afternoon at the Kenmore West Varsity Football game at Crosby Field. The game was able to proceed as scheduled, but all spectators were asked to leave the stadium out of an abundance of caution as district and law enforcement personnel responded.





The district always maintains a presence by personnel who are trained in responding to incidents and ensuring a safe environment for spectators. The students involved had been closely monitored and engaged prior to the incident. Staff were strategically positioned to be able to immediately intervene and contain the situation.







The district does not tolerate any activity that constitutes a violation of the Code of Conduct or a safety risk of any kind. Appropriate action will be taken, and discipline will be administered for all those involved. We want to thank our staff, Ken-Ton families, and especially the Lockport community for their cooperation and collaboration during this event.” Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools

Executive Director of Section VI Mark DiFilippo told WKBW he had no information or knowledge about either event.