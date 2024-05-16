Buffalo Public Schools BOE passes 2024-2025 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of questions and concerns, the Buffalo Public School District now has a finalized and approved, school budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

Budget battles have persisted in districts throughout our region.

Buffalo Public Schools making several adjustments for a $90 million hole in funding.

WKBW

Earlier this month, 7 News learned 30 staff members would be laid off, 42 staff members have retired and 187 vacant positions would not be filled.

That budget was approved by the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday night.

BPS Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams gave kudos to school leadership about the tedious decision.

"His small team that's here tonight that has left no stone unturned, looking at grants to see. When we met with the board members. They went back and found ways out of no way for us to give what was asked for," BPS Supterintendent Dr. Tonja Williams said.

In a meeting on May 2, Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes stated the district's financial struggles had not been addressed by prior superintendents and was then magnified by the ARP/ESSER funding when additional staffing was brought in.

"If it's not addressed, as your enrollments go down, you get less foundation aid, which represents along with the other aid, 85% of our revenues and your costs go up. So, you'd be eventually heading for a financial disaster," Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes said.