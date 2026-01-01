BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As snow and cold settle into Western New York, crews across Buffalo are preparing for one of the city’s most beloved traditions: the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Electric Tower.

Despite the wintry weather, thousands are expected to gather downtown to ring in the new year. This celebration has become a staple of Buffalo’s holiday season for more than three decades.

WATCH: Buffalo prepares for New Year’s Eve ball drop despite wintry weather

Buffalo prepares for New Year’s Eve ball drop despite wintry weather

At the heart of the event is 97 Rock (WGRF), which has helped host the ball drop since it began as a station promotion in 1988. Over the years, the celebration has grown into a major community event, complete with live music, fireworks and a packed crowd counting down together at midnight.

DJ Jickster, who now is the host of the evening, says the tradition means more to him each year.

"Larry slowly passed me the torch right before he retired," Jickster said. "Now I get to MC the stage, and it’s something I look forward to every year. No matter how cold it is, that crowd is ready to go, ready to party and ring out the old and ring in the new."

Jickster says the energy from the crowd is what makes the night special.

"Seeing everybody have a good time and seeing Buffalo downtown — I love this city," he said. "97 Rock loves this city. When we’re all together, it’s a great feeling."

With large crowds expected, city officials say safety has been a top priority in the weeks leading up to the event.

According to Buffalo Police District Chief Tommy Champion, the ball drop is designed to be a family-friendly celebration, supported by a strong law enforcement presence.

"The Buffalo Police Department will have a dedicated detail of officers assigned to the event, working in several different capacities and in coordination with other law enforcement agencies," Champion said.

Officers will also be assigned to post-event details in nearby entertainment areas and districts.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Department of Public Works is preparing for snowfall that could impact travel to and from downtown.

"A couple inches might be on the road in certain neighborhoods," said Nolan Skipper with Buffalo DPW. "But DPW is ready to make sure everyone gets safely to the event and safely home. We’ll have crews ready to clear the streets accordingly."

As midnight approaches, organizers say the focus remains on keeping the event safe, welcoming, and memorable, continuing a Buffalo tradition that brings the city together year after year.

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Electric Tower is free and open to the public, with fireworks scheduled to follow the countdown at midnight.

