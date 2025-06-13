BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The city is gearing up for a bustling weekend filled with marquee events, including the annual Juneteenth Festival and Parade, all set to take place on the same day.

Organizers and city officials are collaborating closely to ensure the safety of attendees.

Buffalo prepares for a busy weekend with multiple events and safety measures

Celebrating its 49th consecutive year, the Juneteenth Festival will be held in and around Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The event honors the freedom and cultural heritage of Buffalo's Black community.

"To keep our community and our people connected about who we are and where we came from," said Carrone Evon Crump, a festival organizer.

The festivities will kick off with Saturday's Juneteenth Parade, which attracts thousands of participants and spectators. Murray Holman, the head of security for the festival, emphasized the importance of teamwork in ensuring public safety.

"We've had multiple meetings to coordinate with the Buffalo Police Department," he said.

In addition to the Juneteenth Festival, the weekend will also feature the annual Allentown Art Festival and a concert at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

"These are huge events," said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, noting that city officials and police have been preparing for many months to maintain safety.

"We have all hands on deck to ensure we have the necessary tools and manpower available," Scanlon added.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright acknowledged that while the weekend will stretch police resources, his officers are prepared. Each event will see heightened staffing levels, similar to arrangements made during major sports events.

Another layer for this weekend, a planned "No Kings" protest in Niagara Square on Saturday afternoon. Wright expressed his expectations for the protest, saying, "I expect it to be a peaceful demonstration."

Scanlon encouraged the public to express their views safely.

"We absolutely support people wanting to be heard," he said. "We just want to make sure it’s done safely."

Buffalo Police will be on duty not only for these large events but also to respond to everyday calls. Commissioner Wright assured that the department is prepared for a vibrant weekend ahead.

