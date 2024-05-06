Buffalo police search for person who shot and killed teen; continue effort to prevent gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are still searching for the person responsible after a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other teenagers were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

7 News obtained a cell phone video that shows the chaotic scene minutes before the shooting. Buffalo police say it is believed that the fight had something to do with the shooting.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers Western New York announced it is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for killing 14-year-old Jazzmine Fomby.

This deadly shooting occurred nearly a week after two men were killed in a shooting on Zenner Street.

Police say that while these recent incidents are shocking, gun violence has dramatically dropped since skyrocketing in 2020.

The Buffalo Police Department provided the following figures on shootings:



In 2020, 347 people were shot in 287 incidents

In 2023, 166 people were shot in 141 incidents

In 2020, 47 people died in shooting homicides

In 2023, 25 people were fatally shot

Buffalo police say they believe their strategy of sending patrol officers to hotspots for what they call "directed patrols" is helping.

Crime analysts determine where the hot spots are, patrol officers are sent there and their task is to park, put the lights on, and then get out of the car, walking the beat on foot.

1st Deputy Commissioner Alphonse Wright says it's a simple way to deter crime.

"I don't think you're going to commit a crime in front of the officer," he said..."If you see lights and sirens and officers are walking."

Police will be stepping up directed patrols now in the neighborhood where Saturday's shooting took place.

7 News also spoke to community members on Monday, they say everyone needs to come together — teens, parents, grandparents, community members — all to help fight gun violence.

