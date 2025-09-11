Buffalo police provide new details in assault investigation at Mandella Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, police released a redacted police report on Tuesday's assault investigation at Mandella Market on Broadway.

The report states: "The complainant reported that the suspect struck her with a stick and coworkers struck her multiple times and pulled her hair. The complainant was advised to leave the store/property and left on her own. There is camera coverage of the incident. The complainant reported a left-hand injury and head pain."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, 7 News' Taylor Epps was outside the Broadway location where people gathered to unite against altercations, which they said have happened before. She heard from those who gathered and also obtained video of the alleged altercation.

Taylor also spoke to an owner of the Mandella Market on Broadway who described the incident.

"I can only apologize," said Latifa Ahmed. "Some lady came and she stole something, and something happened in the store...I saw something in my employee's hand, like one stick. I tell my employees it's supposed to not do that. I feel her as a woman."

Both Mandella Market locations, on Broadway and E. Ferry, remain closed. A sign posted on the door of the Broadway location states the store was operating without a license.

"Stuff keeps happening here," said Nate Boyd, community activist. "We cannot continue to let people come in here, take our money and abuse us, and abuse our women and look down on us."

I also spoke to Jeffrey Warrick, who said he was recently a security guard at the Broadway store. Warrick is also the "Push-Up King," doing push-ups for peace.

"We need to sit down and come to an agreement, and be friends," said Warrick. "We want to shine a positive light on this great city of ours."

It remains unclear at this time when or if the markets will reopen.

Aziz Ahmed, President of Help for Bangladesh Community, wrote in a statement that, "While the incident was deeply regrettable, it was an isolated event." Ahmed is calling for an "urgent appeal" to reopen the store.