BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo police officer who was shot six times when responding to a call on Sherman Street on May 26 was released from ECMC on Monday.

Officer Marc Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was shot six times — once in each calf, once in the upper thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. Police said the two shots in his bulletproof vest hit his radio and taser.

Late last week, the department said Hurst underwent surgery and "received a good prognosis."

WATCH: Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

"I'm just so thankful. It's by the grace of God that I'm here today," Hurst said when speaking outside of ECMC after his release. "I'm just so, so humbled and thankful for everyone that's here for me today. I feel undeserving of it, and I'm just so, so blessed and I just can't thank you guys enough.

"Thank you to the commissioner. Thank you to the command staff, and our union has been incredible, the support...The community of Buffalo is really close, and as police officers, we love the community. We really do. We don't want to be here for things like this, and I'm praying for the individual as well involved and his family, and just thank you guys so much."

WATCH: Buffalo police officer shot six times when responding to call released from ECMC

Buffalo police officer shot 6 times when responding to call released from ECMC

Police identified the suspect accused of shooting Officer Hurst as 33-year-old Minhaz Siddiqui of Buffalo. Police said Siddiqui was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and further charges regarding the initial call were anticipated.

The department released body camera video of the incident on Friday. BPD Commissioner Erika Shields said a woman said her husband locked her in a room, had a pistol and threatened to sodomize and kill her.

The body camera video shows Siddiqui in the kitchen area of the home. Officers entered after Siddiqui was allegedly "unwilling" to come out of the kitchen area, according to Shields.

Then, the video shows officers attempting to handcuff Siddiqui, which Shields said was so that an investigation into the safety of the victim could occur.

Officers attempted to put Siddiqui in handcuffs, and while wrestling with officers, police say Siddiqui had gotten hold of a gun hidden in his waistband and fired eight shots at the officers.

Officer Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was struck by six of the eight shots.

The video then shows officers returning fire. Shields said that two officers fired a total of three shots, and that Siddiqui was hit an unknown number of times.

Both Officer Hurst and Siddiqui were taken to the hospital after the incident. No update has been given on Siddiqui's condition, but police have previously described him as "stable" and said he is expected to survive.

You can find the full body camera video on the Buffalo Police Department's YouTube page here or watch it below. WARNING: The video contains extremely graphic images and strong language and may be disturbing to some viewers.