Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has identified the officer who was shot when responding to a call on Sherman Street on Tuesday.
The department said Officer Marc Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was shot six times — once in each calf, once in the upper thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. Police said the two shots in his bulletproof vest hit his radio and taser.
According to police, Hurst underwent surgery on Wednesday and "has received a good prognosis." He remains hospitalized at ECMC, but has begun his recovery.
Police have also identified the suspect accused of shooting Officer Hurst as 33-year-old Minhaz Siddiqui of Buffalo. Police said Siddiqui has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and further charges regarding the initial call are anticipated. According to police, Siddiqui remains hospitalized at ECMC but was described as stable.
You can find our original report on the shooting below.
WATCH: Buffalo police officer shot 'multiple times' when responding to call on Sherman Street
On Wednesday, BPD Commissioner Erika Shields released the following statement:
"On behalf of the Buffalo Police Department, I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support after one of our own was seriously injured yesterday.
The officer involved is still recuperating in the hospital, but has received a good prognosis and has started his path toward recovery.
We would like to thank the medical personnel at ECMC, AMR, Buffalo Fire, and our law enforcement partners in the region for their swift actions and considerable support every day, but especially yesterday.
Please keep the injured officer, and all members of the Buffalo Police Department, in your thoughts and prayers."