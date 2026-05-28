Buffalo police identify officer who was shot 6 times when responding to call on Sherman Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has identified the officer who was shot when responding to a call on Sherman Street on Tuesday.

The department said Officer Marc Hurst, a nine-year veteran who is currently serving in C District, was shot six times — once in each calf, once in the upper thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. Police said the two shots in his bulletproof vest hit his radio and taser.

According to police, Hurst underwent surgery on Wednesday and "has received a good prognosis." He remains hospitalized at ECMC, but has begun his recovery.

Police have also identified the suspect accused of shooting Officer Hurst as 33-year-old Minhaz Siddiqui of Buffalo. Police said Siddiqui has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and further charges regarding the initial call are anticipated. According to police, Siddiqui remains hospitalized at ECMC but was described as stable.

You can find our original report on the shooting below.

WATCH: Buffalo police officer shot 'multiple times' when responding to call on Sherman Street

Buffalo police investigating after officer and suspect were shot during incident on Sherman Street

On Wednesday, BPD Commissioner Erika Shields released the following statement: