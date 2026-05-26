Buffalo police officer shot on Sherman Street and taken to ECMC to be treated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have confirmed to 7 News that an officer was shot on Sherman Street and taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m., minutes before the Buffalo Police Department began a press conference to provide further information after an officer shot a man on Broadway over the weekend.

BPD Commissioner Erika Shields approached the podium and said, "We have another active scene, as you may know," and then began the press conference.

Buffalo PBA President John Davidson said the officer is in stable condition.

We're working to learn more, and we'll provide updates as they become available.

You can find more information on the office-involved shooting in Broadway over the weekend here.