Buffalo police release body camera video after officer shot man armed with a box cutter and scissors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has released body camera video after an officer shot a man on Broadway on May 23.

After releasing the body camera video, Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to provide further information.

Shields said officers were on routine patrol in the area of Broadway and Liddell when they were flagged down by a pedestrian who told police her boyfriend had been stabbed the night before. The pedestrian allegedly identified a man across the street as the suspect.

According to Shields, officers attempted to speak with the suspect, and as they approached him, he was allegedly armed with a box cutter in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other.

Buffalo Police Department

Shields said they gave multiple verbal commands to drop the weapons, but the man allegedly refused to comply and resisted being handcuffed. One of the officers was stabbed below the armpit toward his back during a "physical struggle."

Shields said the second officer on the scene deployed his taser, which caused the man to fall to the ground, but he got back on his feet and refused to comply. Then, Shields said, one officer discharged his weapon two times. The officers on scene then provided medical aid, and he was transported to ECMC.

The video that was released shows the incident from the officers' body cameras as well as footage from a camera in the area.

You can find the video on the Buffalo Police Department's YouTube page here. WARNING: The video contains graphic images and strong language and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police said the man, identified as 35-year-old Derrick Harris of Buffalo, was shot in the hip and torso and also had self-inflicted stab wounds to the chest and neck. He remains hospitalized at ECMC, but Shields said he is expected to recover. The officer who was stabbed was transported to ECMC to be treated and has been released.

Per department policy, police said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

According to Shields, the alleged stabbing that the pedestrian reported to police occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 22. Then, hours later, Shields said the same suspect allegedly robbed a Lyft driver by holding a knife to his throat. The Lyft driver has identified the suspect, and he has been charged with first-degree robbery in that incident.

Police said the initial stabbing and officer-involved shooting are still under investigation, and charges are expected.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Buffalo police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or email tips@BPDNY.org or visit www.BPDNY.org/tips