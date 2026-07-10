BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields says the City of Buffalo is going after the promoter of a street party that led to violence, leaving 11 people shot.

"You're promoting an illegal event," Commissioner Erika Shields said. "With the motto being a street takeover."

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected street party promoter, 24-year-old Daevon Alexander.

Shields said police have had issues with Alexander before.

"Last year, he was promoting a similar event. The police department and a councilperson met with him repeatedly before the event to say this is not a good idea," Shields said. "The councilperson offered him job training and a job to redirect his life, and he just had no interest in it and turned it down."

WATCH: Buffalo Police going after promoter of street party that led to violence

Buffalo Police going after promoter of street party that led to violence

A Fourth of July street party happened last year, but did not draw a huge crowd. Alexander allegedly promoted another party a couple of months later, where two people were shot.

Shields said she intends to pursue Alexander aggressively.

"I'm going after you to seize your car, your house, your license. I don't care, but this is not going to continue. It cannot continue," Shields said.

Shields also addressed gun violence more broadly. There has been a slight increase in both shootings and the number of victims, but homicides are down significantly.

"The homicides are down 40%. But it's hard to feel good about anything coming off of last week," Shields said.

Shields said police have noticed a pattern with those they are arresting on gun charges, with many on parole or probation.

"I'm all for second chances, but as far as gun violence is concerned, we have an obligation as a judicial system to hold these individuals accountable," Shields said.

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