Buffalo Place survey seeks public input on future of downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Place is asking residents and visitors to share their thoughts on the future of downtown Buffalo through a new online survey, open through Nov. 11.

"We want to know how people feel and behave relative to downtown right now, so that we can make great decisions on how we plan for downtown's future both for the next couple of years and for decades to come," said Executive Director Peter Burakowski.

The survey comes as the city and business owners have been working to activate downtown Buffalo — from redesigning and repaving Main Street to shutting down streets for Bills watch parties.

Like many downtown areas across the country, downtown Buffalo suffered a slump in business and foot traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there has been a push to change that. Those living, working and visiting downtown had varying views when asked on Thursday.

"I mean it's pretty great, everything's walking distance," said Connor McCarthy, who lives and works in the area. He acknowledged the pandemic's lingering economic impact but singled out new restaurant Bad Neighbors as a sign of recovery.

"There's easy access to everything, always something going on, walkable," Sara Jenko said.

Others struck a more measured tone.

"I do think it's seen some better days," Laura Natalzia told me. She lives and works downtown. "I do think one of the bigger issue I have with downtown is just the lack of capacity at the homeless shelters I think that would make a big difference if that was improved."

"We could definitely do with a lot more resources, enrichment programs especially programs for the youth," Deymai Donaldson said.

Buffalo Place says survey respondents will be entered into a drawing, with five to receive a $100 gift card to a downtown business of their choice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

