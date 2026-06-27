Bad Neighbors plans to open downtown location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Right across the street from M&T at the Fountain Plaza, a new business is taking shape in the area where several bars and restaurants closed their doors over the past few years.

Now, a pair of long-time Buffalo bartenders are breathing new life into what was once Graylynn Gin bar, and before that, a former French bistro, Raclettes, soon to be Bad Neighbors.

Not to confuse the name with the representation of the new owners, Matthew Santarsiero and Adam Nugent, who have both risen through the ranks from working at places like Vera and, most recently, Lucky Day Whiskey bar.

Their concept is simple: craft cocktails and wings.

Not only do they say their menu is what makes the business unique, but they also say they hope Bad Neighbors is a catalyst for a more thriving downtown Buffalo.

Santarsiero and Nugent hope to get the doors open by late July or early August.