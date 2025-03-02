Buffalo pays tribute to fallen firefighter Jason Arno with remembrance ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been two years since Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno lost his life in a 4-alarm fire on Main Street. The city held a remembrance ceremony to honor his legacy.

The ceremony took place on Main Street, where city leaders, firefighters, neighbors, and loved ones gathered to pay their respects, commemorating Arno's bravery and dedication.

Signs, posters, and messages adorned the area where the tragic fire happened in 2023.

"I just want to thank the family. I want to honor the Arno family for their strength and courage and grace throughout this two-year ordeal, and thank our Buffalo firefighters for everything they do each day," Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said after the ceremony.

In addition to the remembrance ceremony, friends and family of Jason Arno spent the previous day delivering pizzasto fire stations across Buffalo. This gesture combined Arno's two favorite things: food and firefighting, as a way to keep his memory alive.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.