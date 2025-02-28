'Special delivery': Family and friends deliver pizzas to firehouses in Buffalo in memory of Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In memory of firefighter Jason Arno, his widow Sarah Arno, their daughter Olivia, and friends delivered pizzas to every firehouse in Buffalo on Friday.

The event was organized to honor Jason Arno, who died in the line of duty on March 1, 2023, in a four-alarm fire at Buffalo’s Theatre District

Just Pizza on Elmwood and Frankie Primo's donated the pizzas for the occasion.

"It's hard to believe that it's been two years since we lost Jay, and it's a loss for everyone, and we're still grieving," said Sarah Arno.

She said the pizza deliveries were a fitting tribute to her husband, who was also a talented chef who loved to cook for his loved ones.

"Yeah, he loved food," said Sarah. "He actually had tattoos -- love food -- on his wrists. So yeah, the fact that we're bringing everyone together around food is very fitting. It's something that Jay would really appreciate."

Rudy Alloy, owner of Just Pizza, said he was happy to be a part of the tribute.

"We know it's a special thing for the family," he said. "It's a special thing for public servants in our city."

James Fierro, a childhood friend of Jason Arno and now president of the Firefighter Arno Foundation, participated in the deliveries, emphasizing the honor of supporting the firefighters.

"I think that the term honor can be overused, but it really is an honor to just do anything that I can do for them," said Fierro.

20 volunteers delivered more than 50 pizzas to 22 firehouses at lunchtime Friday, feeding over 100 firefighters.

"They put their lives on the line to help the community, so I definitely think that it's important to honor that," said Firefighter Lamya Hedgepeth.

"We do this for you guys, everything so others may live," said Firefighter Kevin Waller.

"It's a nice reminder that he's still with us," Battalion Chief Scott Heywood said.

"You know, the fact that we're keeping his legacy alive and celebrating his life through being with the community and doing things together, it feels good," Sarah Arno said of Friday’s event.

