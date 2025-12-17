Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority faces scrutiny over delayed repairs, poor conditions

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is facing intense criticism from city council members over delayed repairs, poor communication and conditions that threaten residents' safety and health.

BMHA leaders appeared before the Buffalo Common Council's Community Development Committee on Tuesday to address the mounting complaints.

Council members Zenetta Everhart, Masten District and Leah Halton-Pope, Ellicott District, said they regularly receive complaints from residents about repairs, unsafe and unsanitary conditions, including mold, pest problems and heat loss.

The BMHA's assistant executive director and legal counsel appeared in council chambers to answer questions on why some residents are reportedly doing their own repairs.

"It's not allowed. We'll have to look into that. That's definitely against our policy. We don't ask or allow residents to perform their own work," said Modesto Candelario, assistant executive director, BMHA.

"The BMHA actually provided one of the residents with the things that they needed to fix — change light bulbs — and your workers actually provided them with the tools to do that," responded Everhart.

Halton-Pope questioned the staffing capabilities. The housing authority has 125 employees, with half working in maintenance. But officials said with such a large workload, they outsource jobs — like mold testing — to third parties.

"So, if you don't have employees who can do the work, who cannot handle maybe shoveling or doing some of the stuff that you're outsourcing for, then are those employees that we should keep employed?" Halton-Pope questioned.

"We've got over 5,000 units, councilwoman, throughout the City of Buffalo. I know, so we think we need more," answered Candelario.

The BMHA owns and operates more than 5,000 units in 40 locations across the city. More than 1,000 are by outside management companies.

Nate Boyd, a housing advocate, told 7 News always hears from residents facing housing problems.

"But all of these people from all the apartments, they call me for help," Boyd remarked. "They call me when things are going wrong at the BMHA, and they're not getting any help from the BMHA, and that's why I'm here."

The authority also has a five-year plan to improve housing, including Kelly Gardens.

Housing leaders say emergency orders should be completed within 24 hours, but routine work can take 30 to 60 days.

