BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan condemned the violence that saw 11 people shot this past weekend, saying it stemmed from an unlicensed street takeover event.

Ryan said the city is exploring pressing criminal charges against the event's promoter, who authorities have not yet named, along with issuing a cease-and-desist order and billing him for police overtime accrued in response to the incident.

"Anything we can pin on this guy we are gonna pin on him," Ryan said.

The mayor told reporters the promoter organized another unlicensed event last year, after which community members encouraged him to plan future events through the proper channels.

"We had a meeting with business development people, we had a meeting with legitimate concert promoters and said, 'Here is a way to take your following and to do something productive,'" Ryan said. "He chose to do something unproductive, something chaotic, something harmful to the neighborhoods, and something that led to a lot of violence."

WATCH: Buffalo mayor vows to hold promoter accountable after weekend violence

Buffalo mayor vows to hold promoter accountable after weekend violence

Both the city and the police union president, John Davidson, agree police staffing was not a problem at the weekend. However, Davidson claims the Buffalo Police Department is understaffed overall.

Since Jan. 2025, 61 officers have retired while just 13 have been recruited, according to Davidson. He says the lack of recruitment has led to low morale among officers.

Ryan pushed back on that characterization.

"I reject the premise that there is low morale. I reject the premise that there is short staffing. We have no problems filling each and every one of our shifts," Ryan said.

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