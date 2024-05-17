Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Jerry L. Simpson of Buffalo pleaded guilty Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on January 5, 2023, Simpson shot two people with an illegal gun on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue near Olympic Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Jermaine Underwood, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was treated for leg injuries at ECMC, according to the district attorney's office.

Simpson will return for sentencing on July 8, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.