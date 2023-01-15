One dead, another injured after shooting on Kensington Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting incident on Kensington Avenue January 5.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. January 5 for reports of a possible shooting.

According to police, 36-year-old Jermaine Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to ECMC for his injuries and has since been released.

Police say 28-year-old Jerry Simpson has been arrested following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit and the District Attorney’s Office. Simpson has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.