Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Buffalo firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Black Rock

Buffalo firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Wednesday morning on Military Road. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
austin fire
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 07:38:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters responded to a fire in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, early Wednesday morning, on Military Road and Austin Street.

Our crew at the scene says the fire is above US Mini Mart.

Firefighters were called out just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Military Road is closed at Austin and Grant.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services truck is at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was hurt.

We've reached out to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department and we're still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!