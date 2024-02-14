Buffalo firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Black Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters responded to a fire in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, early Wednesday morning, on Military Road and Austin Street.

Our crew at the scene says the fire is above US Mini Mart.

Firefighters were called out just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Military Road is closed at Austin and Grant.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services truck is at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was hurt.

We've reached out to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department and we're still waiting to hear back.

