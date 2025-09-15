BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters faced significant water supply issues battling a fire inside a house on Victoria Avenue earlier this month, leading to calls for increased oversight of the city's fire hydrant system.

The three-alarm fire destroyed the home of Jamilla Gittens and her family.

"We looked upstairs and it was a fire and it was coming down fast," Gittens said.

While everyone escaped safely, Gittens said nearby fire hydrants failed to provide water during the emergency response.

"I heard firefighters saying all around there was no water," she said.

Firefighters had to travel a block away to find a functioning hydrant.

"I just feel like if there was water, then maybe we'd have at least half a house," Gittens said. "I know they were doing the best they could. I'm so happy that none of them got hurt or anything."

WATCH: Buffalo firefighters face water supply issues during fire, prompting city council action

The incident caught the attention of Masten District Council Member Zeneta Everhart, who introduced a resolution requesting Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo address the issue at an upcoming council meeting.

"There was no water to get from these fire hydrants, and so that's a problem. That's a big problem," she said.

Everhart wants Renaldo to submit a report detailing how often hydrants across the city are inspected.

"What's the process? How often are we checking these fire hydrants? Are they being serviced the way they are supposed to be serviced?" she asked. "We want to know. I want to know the answers. The residents want to know the answers."

Three families were displaced by the Victoria Avenue fire. A Buffalo spokesperson said the city can't comment on the resolution because of pending litigation. However, the city confirmed the Buffalo Water Board is responsible for all maintenance.

The spokesperson reports that of the nearly 8,000 hydrants in the city, eight are currently out of service.

"We don't want this to ever happen again to anybody," Gittens said.

A GoFundMe has been started for the Gittens family.

