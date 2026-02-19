BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in its 100 years, Shea's Buffalo Theatre will host a fashion production, marking a historic moment for both the venue and Buffalo's creative community.

Buffalo Fashion Runway's flagship event, Black Carpet Three, takes the stage February 28, blending fashion, performance and storytelling in a show celebrating Black history, opportunity and excellence.

The production features 21 designers, more than 120 models and 10 performances, transforming the theatre's stage into a full-scale visual experience.

At the center of the moment is Chad Williams, founder of the streetwear brand Doo Process and co-founder of Buffalo Fashion Runway. Williams says his work is deeply personal and born from his own experience navigating the justice system while in college.

"Doo Process is a streetwear brand that advocates for social justice," he said. "We donate 15% of every sale to organizations that do the work."

Williams was wrongfully arrested during his junior year of college, an experience he says reshaped his purpose and pushed him into merging fashion and activism.

WATCH: Buffalo Fashion Runway makes history at Shea's with first fashion production

That mission now reaches a new level inside one of Buffalo's most historic cultural spaces.

"This is a historic leap," Williams said. "It's never really been done before, especially at Shea's."

Arts Engagement Coordinator Alicia Rainey says the collaboration highlights Shea's commitment to expanding access and welcoming new audiences as it celebrates its centennial year.

"The community that Buffalo Fashion Runway brings, paired with Shea's audience, elevates the experience for everyone," Rainey said. "One community gains access, while another is introduced to something new."

Rainey added that Shea's has never staged a fashion event, making Black Carpet Three a milestone moment for the venue.

Proceeds will benefit the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, with support from the John R. O'Shaughnessy Foundation as a presenting sponsor.

Black Carpet Three takes place February 28, wrapping up Black History Month. You can find more information and tickets here.