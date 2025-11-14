Buffalo family's dog recovering after it fell through pool cover and was trapped for 3 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo-area family's beloved 13-year-old dog is recovering after a terrifying ordeal that left her trapped underneath a mesh pool cover for approximately three hours.

Penny, the long-time companion of the Boyd family, went missing earlier this week when she didn't come for dinner as usual.

"She wasn't coming for dinner, and I thought, 'Why, is she still asleep?'" Kate Boyd said.

After searching every part of their house, the Boyds began scouring their backyard for Penny.

"She's deaf, so we're calling to her, but she can't hear us," Steve Boyd said. "And the gate is closed, but we just thought she must have gotten out because she's nowhere to be found."

The Boyd Family 13-year-old Penny is recovering after falling through a tear in a mesh pool safety cover. Penny was stuck under the cover and in the frigid pool water for around three hours as the Boyd family frantically looked for her.

The anxious family jumped in their vehicles and began searching the neighborhood. They even posted on social media asking for help from the community.

"Our neighbors were all looking. Strangers were helping us," Kate Boyd said.

While the search continued on the streets, Stephen Boyd, the Boyds' son, stayed in the family's kitchen, reviewing Ring camera footage for clues.

"And he heard a yelp," Steve Boyd said.

WKBW The Boyd family believes Penny was walking on the pool cover when she stepped on a small tear that widened beneath her. She then fell into the deep end of the pool.

That yelp came from the backyard pool, where Stephen quickly discovered that Penny was underneath the mesh pool cover.

"It's the Loop-Loc, so it's very secure," said Kate Boyd, "He was trying with his bare hands to get in. His hands were all scratched up."

Stephen eventually ran to the garage to find a screwdriver and was able to unhook the cover and get to Penny.

The family believes Penny was walking on the pool cover when she stepped on a small tear that widened beneath her.

"She stepped on it and ripppppppppp," Steve Boyd said.

The tear occurred at the deep end of the pool, but Penny apparently swam to the opposite end and sat stuck under the cover on the stairs, as Stephen worked frantically to free her from the frigid water.

WKBW Stephen Boyd, the Boyds’ son, discovered Penny trapped beneath the pool cover, sitting in the water on the steps. Penny fell through the tear in the deep end and then swam the length of the pool to the steps. The family believes Penny’s familiarity with the steps is what likely saved her life.





Penny was in rough condition after her ordeal.

"She was in terrible shape. She could barely stand. She was soaked through," Kate Boyd said.

WATCH: Buffalo family's dog recovering after it fell through pool cover and was trapped for 3 hours

The Boyds are sharing their terrifying experience as a cautionary tale. They say their pool cover is more than 15 years old.

"If that was a toddler, this would have been a horrible, horrible ending," Steve Boyd said, "I'm kind of blaming myself for not taking care of that little patch. I just want to get the word out."

Ryan Smith from Chameleon Pools in Lockport says routine maintenance is critical for pool safety covers. While mesh safety covers are reliable, general wear and tear needs to be addressed.

"Check them for holes, every season, cause if there's like little rips and stuff in the cover, you know, you're going to end up with a structurally compromised cover," Smith said.

The Boyds say that after a trip to the vet, Penny is thankfully expected to be OK, and they are having their pool cover patched and repaired this week.

"You have to be extra vigilant, and a little tear can turn into a disaster," Kate Boyd said.

The Boyd family says they’re grateful for the outpouring of support from the Buffalo community, with so many people stepping in to help with the initial search for Penny.

"It was a true feeling like the city had our back," Steve Boyd said emotionally.

