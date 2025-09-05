Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. launches 72-hour community outreach to address mental health, substance abuse crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local nonprofit organization is taking direct action to address what they describe as an unprecedented mental health and substance abuse crisis in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. is launching a 72-hour community outreach initiative at the corner of Broadway and Titus, providing essential supplies and connecting vulnerable residents with critical resources.

"Giving to a community that's in need of many resources," said Leonard Lane, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. president.

The initiative comes months after I first reported on the crisis plaguing the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood in July, when video showed tents, trash and drug use throughout the area. City leaders called on the county health commissioner to help provide care for some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

72-hour mission to serve 1,000 people

Over the span of 72 hours, Buffalo Fathers will be stationed on Broadway to shine a light on serious drug addiction, homelessness and poverty affecting the community.

The organization will distribute diapers, shoes, clothing and backpacks, while also providing services to connect people in need with community resources.

"Resources for maybe drug addiction that's has plagued this community for so long. I just believe the only way we're going to be able to build this community back up is we got to fix broken people," Lane said.

The outreach schedule includes:



Thursday, Sept. 4: 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7: Morning hours

"We want to show this community a lot of love," Lane said.

The nonprofit anticipates serving about 1,000 people during the three-day period.

"We're going to have an array of services right here in the next three days. Making sure that we don't miss anyone because a lot of times when you're here just one day, you seem to miss people. Our organization is here to stay, to provide whatever services they may need," Lane said.

The community giveaway will take place at Broadway and Titus and will benefit people from outside the neighborhood as well.

If you or someone you know is battling with mental health or substance abuse issues, help is available through local community resources.



Erie County Crisis Services: (716) 834-3131

Niagara County Crisis Services: (716) 285-3515

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988

