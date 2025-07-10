Buffalo lawmaker calls for action on substance use, mental health crises in Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tents, trash and personal belongings have taken over a bench and sidewalk in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood — a sign of what residents say is a growing crisis.

"It's unsanitary, unsafe and unacceptable," said Lisa Lewandowski-Stoll.

She helped restore Polish Veterans Park just last year. The park was dedicated in honor of Polish-American veterans and quickly became a place for community connection.

"It was so wonderful to see children getting books from the lending libraries, enjoying the park, playing ball," Lewandowski-Stoll said. "And it was all ages. It was all community members, all race, creed, color, everybody coming together and enjoying the park."

But recently, she said that’s changed.

"Fast forward to about four days ago, and it was overrun, just absolutely overrun," she said. "It became an encampment where drug activity is happening."

The issue has prompted calls for action.

"Instead of seeing tents up across our city, how do we get these people the care that they need, but then also alleviate the quality of life concerns that residents have?" said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. "I think that we need to have a balanced approach."

Nowakowski sent a letter to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Buffalo Police Department Behavioral Health Captain Sharese Saleh, requesting their attendance — or that of a department representative — at the Buffalo Common Council’s Community Development Committee meeting on July 29.

He’s asking for data and insight on drug-related incidents and mental health outreach in zip codes 14206, 14211 and 14212, where he said the problem is growing.

"I want to have an honest conversation about how we move forward," Nowakowski said. "But what I'm looking forward to is how Erie County Health Department and BPD and local agencies can come together to tackle this issue once and for all."

Nowakowski said his office has received an increasing number of complaints and videos from residents.

"They've brought and showed me videos of people, not only sleeping in tents in their neighborhoods, but drug needles open, drug use, vagrancy, people going onto their own porches and knocking on doors and windows, and going through their cars and experiencing significant quality of life issues," he said.

Lewandowski-Stoll said while she feels for those struggling with substance use, the neighborhood needs urgent help.

"My overall interest is in the greater community and the greater community good," she said.

