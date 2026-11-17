BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Doctors and Department of Motor Vehicles leaders in Buffalo are sounding the alarm about a growing number of children suffering serious injuries after e-bike and e-scooter crashes, and they have a direct message for parents this holiday season.

At the Erie County Medical Center -our region's top trauma center — the surgical team is seeing the results firsthand. ECMC's trauma team treated about 78 e-bike injuries last year, ranging from broken bones to deaths.

"We see too often the tragic outcome of the unsafe use of e-bikes," Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, chief of surgery at Erie County Medical Center, said.

WKBW Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, chief of surgery at Erie County Medical Center.

Brewer said the injuries he is seeing are far more severe than in the past.

"The nature of the injuries, chest trauma, torso and specifically head injuries, are much more severe than what we've seen in pedal cyclists in the past. Several studies demonstrate that the use of helmets alone can decrease the rate of head injuries by 50 to 70%," Brewer said.

WKBW hristian Jackstadt, acting commissioner, NYS DMV, appeared at ECMC Tuesday.

It's illegal for children under 16 to operate e-bikes or e-scooters in New York State, but leaders said many parents don't know that.

"If they aren't old enough to drive a car, they should not be operating an e-bike or e-scooter," NYS DMV Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt, said. "It's that simple."

WKBW Dr. Dori Marshall, chief medical officer of Golisano Children's Hospital.

At Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, the numbers are also climbing fast.

"In 2024, we saw 10 cases, which grew to 45 last year. In 2026, we have seen 151 cases as of November 12. Head injuries, broken bones, limbs, face, trips to the OR, extensive stays in our pediatric ICU and lingering emotional trauma from all of the injuries that these kids have sustained. And there are, there are milder injuries, but the severe ones are the ones that, you know, really are just heartbreaking," remarked Dr. Dori Marshall, chief medical officer of Golisano Children's Hospital.

WATCH: Buffalo doctors warn of rise in e-bike & e-scooter injuries among children

Buffalo doctors warn of rise in e-bike & e-scooter injuries among children

Two 14-year-olds from Cheektowaga shared their story of crashing an e-bike into a guardrail on the first day of summer break.

Abby Speaker suffered a lacerated liver, and Alivia Pinter broke her elbow.

"It was scary, and we didn't know what to do," Speaker said. "Honestly, I don't think any children should be able to ride e-bikes. What I went through, I don't want anybody else to go through that."

WKBW Jessica Eckborg, Alivia's mom & Katie Speaker, Abby's mom.

Abby's mother recalled the day of the crash.

"We still remember the day it happened. It was the first day of summer celebrating Abby's graduation party, and they took the bike out for a ride. Wondering where they went, but a little longer than we expected, so we had gone out to find them, and they had crashed into a guardrail off of the e-bike. And at that point, their injuries didn't look so serious until we got back to the house and we realized they needed to go to the hospital," Katie Speaker said.

Alivia's mother said her daughter's phone may have spared her from a worse injury.

"It was Olivia hit the ground and in that moment, she actually had her phone kind of tucked in the front of her pants, and we were told that if her phone was actually not tucked in at that point, she would have sustained a pelvic injury," Jessica Eckborg said. "So her phone had actually saved that portion of her body, but that's where it became very scary: she had that broken elbow, and then not knowing the extent of her injury, it became a much more traumatic injury, and trying to locate everything else and making sure that there was no other injury that was hidden."

WKBW Kids on e-bikes.

Katie Speaker said helmets made all the difference.

"Always wear the helmet, for sure. That's what saved them was the helmets and how fast they were going and hit the guard rail," Speaker said. "If they weren't wearing them, it could have been worse."

WKBW Electric bikes.

With the holidays around the corner, doctors said the safest gift for a young child is not an e-bike.

Kevin Heffernan, executive director of GObike Buffalo, also appeared with leaders to warn the community about e-bike dangers. He said parents should also pay attention to the type and age of the helmet they use.

"When we talk about putting on helmets, we at GoBike obviously recommend those as well. What we add to that is look for a MIPS-certified helmet and understand that your helmet loses its effectiveness every 5 to 6 years and should be replaced. So we're talking about equipping ourselves or our children with helmets. Throw that calendar reminder on for 5 or 6 years from now and keep replacing it," Heffernan commented.

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