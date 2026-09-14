BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo common councilmember is proposing a two year pause on new data centers in the city to give officials time to update city code to help regulate the fast-growing industry.

North District representative Joseph Golombek Jr. said the pause would give the city a chance to be "potentially ahead of the curve."

"It would allow us to look at potential problems other municipalities are having and would allow us to hopefully nip those in the bud," Golombek said.

Golombek's resolution calls for a two year pause on new data centers or data center expansions designed to support 20 megawatts or more.

That goes further than the state's one-year moratorium already in place, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which applies to new data centers of 50 megawatts or more.

The Clean Air Coalition of Western New York has been pushing councilmembers and the city to issue the pause. Their push comes as nearby communities have raised concerns about already existing data centers, like the DigiPower X plant in North Tonawanda. A New York City law firm filed a class action lawsuit against the company in April, citing noise from fans used to cool the servers inside.

WATCH: Buffalo councilmember proposes 2-year pause on new data centers in the city

Buffalo councilmember proposes 2-year pause on new data centers in the city

"And we have smaller data centers that are currently operating as well as being proposed in the city of Buffalo," said Bridge Rauch from the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York.

An approximate 19 megawatts data center currently operates out of 1001 E. Delavan Ave. in the city.

Rauch also pointed to an abandoned proposal from Elon Musk for a $500 million supercomputer which the Buffalo Tesla plant was expected to help host. Musk pulled the plug on that idea last August.

Rauch said the example illustrates the kind of potential development the city needs to be ready for.

"We want to make sure we have the laws in the books in case that proposal does come back around," Rauch explained.

Golombek's resolution is set to be discussed in the council on Tuesday.

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