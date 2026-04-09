NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After years of constant noise heard by North Tonawanda neighbors living near the Digi Power X building on Erie Avenue, a New York City law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

For roughly four years, neighbors like John Helmer have heard the same noise coming from the building, loud, droning and persistent.

"It's very loud, and it wakes my wife up at night," said Helmer. "It's every day. It's every night. It doesn’t stop."

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Digi Power X is a digital company that develops and operates energy and data center assets, including a Bitcoin mining infrastructure. One of the mining facilities is this building in North Tonawanda.

According to the lawsuit filed by attorney Emma Dietz with Weitz & Luxenberg in federal court, the sound stems from using industrial-grade fans that run day and night without interruption.

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The lawsuit adds, "as a result of Defendant's mining operations, Plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer substantial annoyance, emotional distress, loss of comfort and enjoyment, diminution in the value of their property and an increased risk of adverse health effects."

"These facilities run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They don't take weekends off. They don't take holidays," said Dietz. "A lot of people live near industrial factories, but the big difference is that the noise ends at night. People get some reprieve. But for the people in North Tonawanda, there is no relief from the onslaught of continual noise."

"What are they actually doing here? Why did they pick this place? Why out of all of New York did they pick North Tonawanda?" asked Helmer.

WATCH: 'It's very loud': Class action lawsuit filed against Digi Power X in North Tonawanda

'It's very loud': Class action lawsuit filed against Digi Power X in North Tonawanda

Anybody who lives within three miles of the building and has been negatively impacted by the noise may also be eligible to join. You can call Weitz & Luxenberg for more information at (212) 558-5500.

I reached out to Digi Power X for comment, but I have not yet heard back.

In March, North Tonawanda's city council voted to restrict the use of nuclear energy for cryptocurrency mining, a move that residents said was a win for environmental protection and public health.

WATCH: 'Protect our neighbors': North Tonawanda votes to restrict use of nuclear energy for cryptocurrency mining