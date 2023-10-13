Watch Now
Buffalo Common Council to host a series of winter preparedness events across the city

WKBW
Snow covered Buffalo side streets.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 13, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it will host a series of winter preparedness events across the city to ensure residents are ready for any winter emergencies.

"Winter is just around the corner, and as every Buffaloian knows all too well, that means severe weather and heavy snow are on the horizon. It's never too early to start preparing by gathering supplies for our homes. Practical planning supports effective preparedness.”
- University District Councilman Rasheed N. C. Wyatt

Below are the dates, times and locations for each of the events. Organizers said that registered attendees will be placed in a raffle for a chance to win a grand prize.

  • November 2 — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Northwest Community Center
  • November 8 — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — The Belle Center
  • November 11 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Central Library
  • November 14 — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Delavan Grider Community Center
  • November 16 — 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Tosh Collins Community Center

You can find more information here.

