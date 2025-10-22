BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several members of the Buffalo Common Council are voicing opposition to the selection process for capital projects in the city and are threatening to vote against the 2026 capital budget unless projects from their districts are included.

"I will not vote for that capital budget unless it includes at least one project from each Council member," said Masten District Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart on Wednesday, expressing frustration that none of her proposed community projects were included on the recommended funding list.

The controversy centers around how the city prioritizes community improvement projects and which neighborhoods receive funding for infrastructure needs.

WATCH: Buffalo Common Council members voice concerns over selection process for capital projects

Buffalo Common Council members voice concerns over selection process for capital projects

"For me, it really is the process of understanding how we are dictating what the priorities are," Everhart said.

At the top of Everhart's priority list are improvements to the Delevan Grider Community Center, which serves as a community hub for resources and activities and operates as a warming shelter during the winter months.

"Buildings like this are crucial," Everhart said.

The councilwoman stated that the facility requires an updated HVAC and heating system, and the roof, which was replaced by the city last year, continues to leak.

"There are certain things that should be prioritized, and one of those things should be places that save lives," Everhart said.

The frustration extends beyond Everhart's district. Several Common Council colleagues shared similar concerns during Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting about being excluded from the capital project selection process.

"When the document is filed and we don't see anything we put in reflected, makes us feel like we got hit in the face and disrespected," said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

Niagara District Council Member David Rivera also threatened to withhold support at the meeting, saying, "I'm not going to vote on it. I'm not going to vote on it if our projects are not there."

A spokesperson for Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon shared a statement with 7 News on Wednesday, explaining that the capital budget development follows procedures outlined in the city charter. The process begins with an independent Citizens Planning Committee that reviews and recommends capital priorities to the administration.

"Both the Mayor and the Common Council have appointments to that committee, ensuring a transparent and collaborative process," the statement read. "Any changes to that process would have to be made through the legislative process."

The capital budget in the City of Buffalo has to be voted on before December 15.