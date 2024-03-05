Buffalo Common Council approves plans and contracts for Commodore Perry redevelopment project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has approved the comprehensive plans and associated contracts for the Commodore Perry redevelopment project.

In February, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) Board of Commissioners announced actions were taken so that the first phase of the project could begin.

READ MORE: First phase of the Commodore Perry redevelopment project set to begin

The first phase includes the demolition of 24 vacant apartment buildings. The common council said that its approval paves the way for the first phase to begin.

RELATED: 'Affordable housing is desperately needed': Community weighs in on Commodore Perry redevelopment